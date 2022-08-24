Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Daniel J. Wagner Sells 44,827 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $690,784.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at $360,393.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. 405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.53 million, a PE ratio of 124.75 and a beta of -0.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 550.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
