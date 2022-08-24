Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. 269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.