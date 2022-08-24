Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

