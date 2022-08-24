DOGGY (DOGGY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $319,426.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00772599 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016076 BTC.
DOGGY Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,129,897 coins.
