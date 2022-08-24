Dogecoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.97 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and $338.57 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00263936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001047 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

