DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading Up 4.6%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.34. 11,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 779,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
DocGo Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
