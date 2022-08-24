DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading Up 4.6%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.34. 11,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 779,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DocGo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valor Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.