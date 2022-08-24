DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DLocal Trading Down 13.9 %

NASDAQ DLO opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth $18,375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 43.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 348,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 439.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 238,169 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth $5,853,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLocal Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on DLO. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

