DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.84

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 395172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.53.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( TSE:DRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.