Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 32.7% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $35,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. 1,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,957. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

