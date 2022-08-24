DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Hits $15.79 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and approximately $913,091.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00230763 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001546 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009326 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00448227 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

