Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.
Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 562,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 155,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
