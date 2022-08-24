Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 562,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 155,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

