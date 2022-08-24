Digital Reserve Currency One Day Volume Reaches $588.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $289,659.03 and $588.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00216612 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

