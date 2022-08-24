DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DKS traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.96. 14,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,597. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 218.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

