DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. 36,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,597. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 181,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

