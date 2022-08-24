Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,464 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,464 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of WNS worth $83,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 201.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after purchasing an additional 586,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 24.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,266,000 after purchasing an additional 248,276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 209,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WNS by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,902 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,367,000 after acquiring an additional 104,123 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.63. 2,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,175. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

