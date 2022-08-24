Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,502 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $371,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $308.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,312. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $316.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.55.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

