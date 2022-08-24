Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $72.61 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Alaska Air Group worth $72,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. 13,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,505. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

