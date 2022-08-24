Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $556.55 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $556,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NVR by 80.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in NVR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $104.29 on Wednesday, hitting $4,305.20. 903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,785. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,248.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4,462.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

