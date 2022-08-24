Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $205.04 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Sherwin-Williams worth $205,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.39. 51,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

