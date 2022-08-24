Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $117,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $428.22. 5,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,262. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.11. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.