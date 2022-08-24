Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Dominion Energy worth $306,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. 31,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.