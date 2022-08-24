Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,172,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,114 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Bank of America worth $625,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,297,624. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

