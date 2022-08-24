Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 94,944 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,944 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $254,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 368,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,944,565. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

