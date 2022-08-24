Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 53,052 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,052 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Medtronic worth $456,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 505,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after buying an additional 85,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.48. 230,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,053. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.