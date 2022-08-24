Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 604,819 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Caterpillar worth $428,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $102,439,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22,481.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 451,208 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.1 %

CAT traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.