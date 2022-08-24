Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 192,197 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.49% of Ashland worth $133,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ashland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ashland by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,887,000 after buying an additional 320,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ashland by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 754,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. 5,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,461. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

