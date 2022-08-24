Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Increases Dividend to $2.28 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 2.2775 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diageo to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $184.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 421,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.