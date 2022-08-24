Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,301.64

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,301.64 ($15.73) and traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($12.69). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,070 ($12.93), with a volume of 0 shares.

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £86.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,090.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,299.99.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.73%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.