Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.50. 100,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,930,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DM shares. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,960. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

