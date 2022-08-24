Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 3.3%

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. 627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 156,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 89,183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 301,944 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.