Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. 627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 156,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.
DSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
