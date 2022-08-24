Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. 627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 156,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Design Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 89,183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 301,944 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.