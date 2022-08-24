DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Tops $21.16 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00003781 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $21.16 million and $138,173.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00772092 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016158 BTC.
About DerivaDAO
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
