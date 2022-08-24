Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.15

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Demant A/S Company Profile
Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Demant A/S (WILYY)
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.