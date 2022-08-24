Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.15

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

