DeGate Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, DeGate has traded up 9% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $9,697.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00083497 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00776944 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,814,592 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

Buying and Selling DeGate

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

