Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $447.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $393.00 to $447.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.00.

Shares of DE opened at $374.88 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.86 and a 200 day moving average of $363.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,184,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

