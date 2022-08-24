DecentBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,040.55 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. DecentBet has a market cap of $39,040.55 and approximately $72.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

