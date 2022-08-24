DEAPcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.15 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $65.53 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,210,109,063 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

