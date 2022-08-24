DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 14,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DallasNews

About DallasNews

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 1.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 238,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the fourth quarter valued at $8,997,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.