DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 14,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.64.
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.
