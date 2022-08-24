Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.
Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:DADA opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $26.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
