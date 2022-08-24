Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
