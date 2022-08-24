Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

