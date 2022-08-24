Curio Governance Reaches Market Cap of $48,470.06 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $48,470.06 and $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076035 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

