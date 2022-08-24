CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 916,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,075,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable acquired 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at $544,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,135 shares of company stock worth $575,826. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.