CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CTO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.76.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 916,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,075,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable acquired 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at $544,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,135 shares of company stock worth $575,826. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
