CryptEx (CRX) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

CryptEx (CRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $300,305.92 and $2.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00016398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.03 or 0.99873607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00057294 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00026799 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

