Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $9.89. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 8,198 shares changing hands.

Crucible Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Crucible Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 714,726 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crucible Acquisition Company Profile

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

