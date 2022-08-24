Crown (CRW) Trading 79.7% Higher This Week

Crown (CRW) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Crown has a total market capitalization of $457,717.73 and approximately $236.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 79.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,340,978 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

