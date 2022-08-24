Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,469 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 1.5 %

HUM stock opened at $493.19 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $504.99. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.14.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.