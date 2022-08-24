Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,654 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Insider Activity

AON Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.52 and a 200-day moving average of $289.72. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.