Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.53 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

