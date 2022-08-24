Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

