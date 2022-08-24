Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 880 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.58. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.