Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 6,658 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,523 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group Profile

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

